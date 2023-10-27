A MARBELLA company is looking for workers to head to the Alps this winter season.

Tourism giant Club Med will be hosting a round of recruitment sessions on the Costa del Sol.

Successful candidates will be sent to their multiple resorts in the Alps for this year’s skiing season.

The recruitment drives will take place on November 8 and 9, consisting of two sessions each day.

They will be held at the Marbella Resort on calle Padre Paco Ostos.

There are a number of different jobs available and recruiters are looking for people with experience in cooking, catering, cleaning, bar work, sports, sales, child care, well-being, reception and logistics.

Anyone interested in attending the interviews must register before hand via this link: https://forms.gle/p4uCN6VF5zjRkGXu6

Candidates will then be contacted to attend the recruitment sessions.