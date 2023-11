A SEARCH is underway for a missing 14-year old boy who vanished on All Saints Day.

Marcos Ruíz Navas went missing in the town of Coin, near Malaga, on November 1.

The missing teen is described as approximately 1.70 metres tall, with a slender build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact the Policia Nacional or reach out to the SOS Missing Persons Association through the following phone numbers: +34 649 951 957 / +34 617 126 909.