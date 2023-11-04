A BRAND new five-star hotel will open in Sevilla, it has been announced.

The city council is set to approve plans for a 20-room hotel on the iconic Calle Betis, which sits alongside the river in the neighbourhood of Triana.

The rooms will be spread over three floors and there will be a common pool for all guests on the roof.

CREDIT: Honorio Aguilar

Designed by local architect firm Honorio Aguilar, it is the first ever hotel of its kind to open on Calle Betis.

There will be two entrances, one on Calle Betis and another on Calle Pureza.

The hotel will feature at least three suites, each with a private terrace and pool.

There will also be a fine dining restaurant in the basement.

A completion date has not yet been set for the hotel.