3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Turre - € 215,000

Apartment Turre, Almería 3 beds 2 baths € 215,000

This charming 3 bedroom property is situated in the idyllic La Fuente complex in Cabrera. La Fuente hosts arguably the most stunning pool in Cabrera with its feature stone bridge and spa set in the most stunning surroundings. The living space of this lovely house is all on one level. It has both a garage and off road parking. The house can be accessed from the parking area or from the garage area. Both entrances lead to a spacious central inner courtyard with a BBQ and ample space for al fresco dining. Venture into the main house into a spacious lounge with a wood burner. The domed ceiling is… See full property details