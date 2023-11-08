KING Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain took part in a state visit to Denmark for the first time in 40 years last week.

The Spanish monarch used the occasion to advocate for a ‘strong’ and ‘united’ Europe amidst conflict in Gaza and Ukraine.

He said: “the future of the next generation depends on it.”

King Felipe also recognised the long relationship between the two states during a dinner organised by Queen Margarita of Denmark, now Europe’s longest serving living monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last year.

The gala marked the country’s first state dinner in almost five years since state visits were postponed due to the pandemic.

King Felipe praised the Danish monarchs for their ‘service to a dynamic and supportive society’.

Meanwhile, the Danish Queen highlighted common challenges shared by the two nations including the transition to green energy and climate change.

She also mentioned Danish tourism to Spain, highlighting the country as a ‘gateway to Latin America’.

Queen Letizia of Spain stunned gala attendees at Christiansborg Palace, wearing the Flor de Lis tiara, an emblematic piece of jewellery for the Spanish royals.

Queen Margrethe welcomes King Felipe and Queen Letizia before a State Banquet at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday 6 November 2023. King Felipe and Queen Letizia are on a three-day state visit to Denmark.. (Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix)

Both King Felipe and Queen Letizia wore bleu celeste sashes given to them by the Danish monarch, symbolising the Order of the Elephant, Denmark’s highest reward for chivalry.

Queen Margarita, on the other hand, wore the ‘Order of the Golden Fleece’, another symbol of chivalry given by King Felipe of Spain.

The Spanish royals were received by Queen Margarita, her sister, Benedicta and the Danish heirs, Federico and his wife Mary upon landing in Denmark.

Curious onlookers cheered the royals and they made their way to Amelienborg Palace.

