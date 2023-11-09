A SPANISH politician who miraculously survived an assassination attempt has pointed the finger at the Iranian regime.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, was shot in the face on his doorstep in the upmarket neighbourhood of Salamanca in Madrid on Thursday.

Shortly before 2pm, a man on a Yamaha motorbike pulled up beside him and opened fire before speeding off and burning the vehicle.

Vidal-Quadras was rushed to the Gregorio Marañon hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery.

Policia Nacional are working around the clock to find the shooter and are investigating several lines of enquiry.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras was shot in the face in broad daylight on Thursday

Sources say all the evidence points to a ‘professional’ and ‘planned’ operation. Police believe the shooter was paid to kill the politician, who is a co-founder of the far-right party Vox and ex-leader of the Partido Popular’s Catalonia branch.

According to Spanish press, Vidal-Quadras is convinced that the Iranian regime is behind the hit. If true, it would be an unprecedented attack by Iran on Spanish soil.

In October 2022, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs imposed sanctions on a long list of critics, including Vidal-Quadras, who was branded a ‘terrorist’ for his strong condemnations against the country’s ruling elite.

Vidal-Quadras allegedly told doctors and relatives post-surgery that he believes Iran is behind his assassination attempt, which was relayed to Spanish authorities.

The operation, which saw plates inserted into his jaw, is said to have gone ‘very well’ and he now faces a weeks-long recovery.