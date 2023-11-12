A FOREST fire is currently raging on the Costa del Sol.

According to Andalucia’s firefighting service INFOCA, a fire was declared in Mijas at around 4am on Sunday.

The flames have taken hold in the Venta los Condes area.

Two helicopters and five ground teams have been roped in to tackle the inferno.

? #IFMijas, paraje Venta Los Condes.



ACTUALIZAMOS MEDIOS:

?2 helicópteros pesados (K70, K40, súper puma),

??? 1 técnicodeoperaciones, 5 grupos de bomberos forestales y 1 agente de medio ambiente

? 3 vehículos pesados de extinción pic.twitter.com/N2tXS9ynno — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 12, 2023

Residents in the Valtocado urbanisation have been evacuated and taken to a makeshift shelter at the Osunillas sports centre.

Firefighters have been called in from Mijas, Fuengirola, Marbella and Benalmadena, while INFOCA has declared a Level 1 emergency.

More to follow…