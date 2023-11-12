A FOREST fire in Mijas was finally brought under control on Sunday night.

The inferno kept firefighters busy after being sparked in the Venta los Condes area at around 4am.

Dozens of residents were evacuated from the nearby Valtocado urbanisation amid fears the flames could spread to their homes.

? El #IFMijas queda ESTABILIZADO a las 18:54 horas. Trabajamos en su control.



MEDIOS: 10 grupos de bomberos forestales, 2 Brica, 4 #TOP, 2 #AAMM y subdirector #COP. 5 autobombas y Unidad Médica



.@antoniosanz, en el PMA, junto a la directora operativa del Infoca,@LFusterM pic.twitter.com/6NiOJXVJQT — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) November 12, 2023

Firefighters were roped in from Marbella, Benalmadena and Fuengirola, alongside multiple helicopters and aircraft.

According to the latest update from Andalucia’s firefighting service INFOCA, the fire is now stabilised.

Local councillor Antonio Sanz Cabello said: “It has not been easy, but thanks to the hard work of firefighters since 4am, the fire has been stabilised and residents can return to their homes.”