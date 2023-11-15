Apartment

San Jose / Sant Josep de Sa Talaia, Ibiza

  2 beds

  1 baths

€ 450,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in San Jose / Sant Josep de Sa Talaia with pool garage - € 450,000

Welcome to this beautiful apartment in Cala de Bou, Ibiza! With 72 m² built, this apartment is perfect for those looking for a cozy home in one of the most sought after areas of the island. It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, perfect for couples or small families. In addition, it has a terrace and a balcony, so you can enjoy the sun and the sea views while you relax at home. A garage space is included in the price, it also has a storage room, so you can store your things without concerns. This apartment is located on the second interior floor of a building with an elevator. It also has air… See full property details

