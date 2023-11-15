MAKE the most out of the November sunshine with a day trip to one of Spain’s best preserved medieval castles that was used in Games of Thrones.

Wedged between the Guadalquivir river and the mountains of the Parque Natural de la Sierra de Hornachuelos lies the picturesque town of Almodovar del Rio.

The perfectly perserved Medievl castle overlooks the town. Photo: Lars Stuifbergen/Unsplash

The Cordoban town is the perfect weekend away, with a balanced mix of nature, history and stunning architecture.

Overlooking the town is the Castillo de Almodovar, which was used extensively in the hit TV show, Game of Thrones.

The castle was the setting for High Garden in Game of Thrones Photo: Castillo de Almodovar Official Website

The castle was used as the House of Tyrell’s palace, High Garden, in season seven of the show.

Meanwhile, its dungeons served as part of Casterly Rock, home to the infamous Lannister family.

The dungeons were also used in Game of Thrones as the Lannister’s dungeons. Photo: Castillo de Almodovar Official Website

Visitors to the castle can discover which spots were used in the show on a self-guided tour included in the general ticket price.

The castle, which dates back to 1629, is home to a rich history, peaceful gardens and an impressive mirador.

The castle has great views, as seen in Game of Thrones. Photo: Castillo de Almodovar Official Website

The towers are of specific interest, being one of the best examples of gothic-mudejar architecture.

They also offer medieval days, theatrical performances and medieval combat training.

The town has been witness to the most important moments of Spanish history and everyone, from Romans to Visigoths to Christians have walked its cobbled streets.

The town is surrounded by nature to explore. Photo: Ayuntamiento Almodovar del Rio/Facebook

Now filled with typical white washed houses, Almodovar del Rio is full of charm. Each doorway is painted with a cheerful yellow trim and flowers line the streets.

The town’s old town hall is home to a lovely square. Photo: Ayuntamiento Almodovar del Rio/Facebook

The town is full of quaint churches, exhibitions and museums including the Ermita del Rosario and the Old Town Hall.

There are plenty of great options for food, from Cafeteria Bar Las Nenas, which offers great views of the castle, to 20 D’Tapas, where you can try typical Andalucian cuisine.

After exploring the town and castle, you may want to escape this weekend’s extreme heat with a dip at the Playa Fluvial del Embalse.

The reservoir offers a unique inland beach. Photo: Ayuntamiento Almodovar del Rio/Facebook

Alternatively, take part in watersports with the area’s two adventure companies Active Andalucia and Xtreme Gene Watersports.

The perfect place for adventurers, the area is also rich in other activities like hiking, kayaking, rock climbing, zip lining and even archery.

But if you want a calmer way to explore the reservoir, try Solar, a touristic pleasure cruiser.

Although you could see Almodovar del Rio in just one day, some may prefer a good night’s sleep after a long day of exploring.

La Casa de la Luz is an exquisitely decorated option with a stunning pool for the summer months.

Casa de la Luz offers a beautiful pool. Photo: Artist Home Casa de la Luz/Facebook

Meanwhile, Casa La Brena offers a rustic, Andalucian experience set in an old farmhouse.

