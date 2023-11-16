2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Playa del Duque with pool - € 375,000

Apartment Playa del Duque, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 375,000

Clear Blue Skies is delighted to present this ground floor apartment in the prestigious residential complex of Benimar, located in the highly sought-after area of Playa del Duque in Costa Adeje, Tenerife's exclusive south. Playa del Duque in Costa Adeje is renowned as the most upscale and desirable part of southern Tenerife. It boasts the finest beach, adjacent to the luxurious 5-star Bahia de Duque hotel. Just a stone's throw away from the beach is Plaza del Duque, one of the most exclusive shopping malls in the Canary Islands, along with Tenerife's finest cafes, bars, and… See full property details