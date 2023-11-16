A COLD polar front will radically change Mallorca’s weather next week with temperatures falling by around ten degrees according to the State Meteorological Agency(Aemet).

The long anticyclone that has brought sunshine and unseasonably high temperatures will be displaced by rain and strong winds from next Tuesday.

It’s a stark contrast to recent days where temperatures have reached record values for the time of year, with 27 degrees recorded in parts of the island.

Normal daytime average values for November are around 19 degrees.

Aemet says that there will be ‘very intense gusts’ up to the following Friday and added that the precise dates of the weather change could change, but emphasised that it will definitely happen.

It predicts that there will be progressive increase in clouds from Monday- especially in the north of Mallorca- coupled with a significant drop in temperatures along with strong winds rolling in from west to north.

On Tuesday, as the polar front fully approaches, temperature values will fall further along with ‘abundant accumulations’ of rain throughout the island.

A similar picture is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but the rain will ease next Friday, but temperatures will continue to drop with the day dominated by strong northerly winds.