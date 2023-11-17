THE BRITISH sandwich and organic coffee retailer Pret A Manger is to open its first Spanish outlet at Barcelona Airport.

Pret- founded more than 30 years ago in London- is being backed by the Ibersol group with plans to launch 70 shops in the Iberian Peninsula over the next decade.

It aims to have a presence both in major cities and strategic commercial hubs, such as airports and railway stations in Spain and Portugal.

The Barcelona store will be located in the Arrivals Area of Terminal 2B of the Barcelona airport, which will be operated directly by the Travel division of Ibersol Group.

The new 530m2 shop can accommodate 160 customers, who will be able to enjoy a large selection of freshly made sandwiches, salads, wraps, and hot food, with plenty on offer for vegetarians and vegans.

President of the Ibersol Group, Dr. Alberto Teixeira, said: “We are very pleased to announce the first opening in our country of Pret A Manger, one of the world’s leading restaurants in the world.”

“This is a great milestone for the company as we begin the brand’s development plan in the Iberian Peninsula.”

Pret has more than 660 stores in 15 European countries including the UK, Ireland, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Germany, and Italy.

Pret CEO, Pano Christou, commented: “Pret’s growth around Europe is well underway, and we’re delighted to be bringing our freshly made food and organic coffee to even more people across the region.”

“Opening our first Pret A Manger in Spain is another huge moment for Pret, as we bring our experience to Barcelona first, and then across the Spain and Portugal,” he added.