SPANISH tennis star Rafa Nadal has announced he will return to the court after overcoming a serious injury.

The 37-year-old has been out of action since January 18, when he retired from the second round of the Australian Open.

He was struck down with an injury to his left psoas iliac, which is a deep muscle that runs from the lower back to the hip.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion’s absence was further extended by his decision to skip Roland Garros and the announcement that 2024 would be his final active year.

A subsequent surgical procedure had kept him off the courts longer than anticipated.

Nadal will return! He has not confirmed the date but he will return

In a recent post on Instagram accompanied by a training session photo, Nadal confirmed what his fans have long wanted to hear.

“I confirmed yesterday that I will return. Stay tuned these days when I decide and announce with my team when and where.”

This statement follows a period of rehabilitation and training at his academy in Manacor as his fitness has steadily improved.

Nadal’s return is highly anticipated, especially after he hinted at progress in his recovery last month without committing to a return date.

Just this Wednesday in Barcelona, Nadal teased his decision to play again, raising hopes among his global fan base.

The tennis icon’s announcement marks a significant moment in his illustrious career, as he prepares for a 2024 season that will be his swansong.

READ MORE: