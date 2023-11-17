AN ESTIMATED 40,000 people took to Benidorm’s streets on Thursday to enjoy the annual ‘Fancy Dress Party’ in the Rincon de Loix area of the city.

It’s billed as Europe’s biggest costume party and was the brainchild of local businessman, Manuel Nieto some 26 years ago.

The event is especially popular among British expats and also attracts UK tourists who book a Benidorm break to coincide with the occasion.

Many people watching donned some fancy dress themselves to watch the parade which started at 3.00pm featuring a variety of floats accompanied by bands, dance groups and DJs.

Around twenty floats went down Calles Lepanto, Derramador and Gerona, with spectators applauding them on the route.

The occasion was attended by Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, along with other council officials.

Organisers believe that last year’s attendance may have been beaten with the 2022 event have been the first party in three years due to the Covid pandemic.