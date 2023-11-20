A BELGIAN fugitive wanted in his homeland for a brutal attack has been tracked down and arrested on the Costa del Sol.

The 21-year-old had a European Arrest Warrant out for him on suspicion of being one of two men who stabbed a man in the stomach in Denderleeuw, Belgium in August.

The victim was reportedly approached by two men, with one landing two punches before the other stabbed him with a knife.

Both assailants then fled the scene of the crime in a vehicle.

After intensive investigative work, the suspect was identified and arrested in Marbella on November 6.

It is expected that the man will be transferred to Madrid before extradition proceedings get underway.

READ MORE: