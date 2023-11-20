TWO chefs from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment got bronze medals at a competition held in the Midlands to discover the best cook of the UK Armed Forces

Corporal Gareth Walton and Private Dominic Salmon got bronze medals in their own categories after fighting it out with hundreds of chefs from the Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy.

The event at Stoneleigh National Agricultural Exhibition Centre allowed cooks across the forces to show off their cooking skills that allow the armed forces to be effective.

It was a big opportunity for both Cpl Walton and Pte Salmon to learn new things and improve their techniques.

The pair excelled in the Restaurant Dessert category, making salivating treats for hard-working Forces professionals.

“Meeting lots of people from different units and working in a different environment was really enjoyable,” Salmon said of his time at the event.

Salmon has been selected to represent British Army Culinary Arts Team (BACAT) in 2024.

His first competition for his team will be the 48th Joint Culinary Training Exercise to be held at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, USA on February 27.

The Inter-Services overall winner was Ian Wilson of the Royal Navy who told Forces.net website he was ‘ecstatic’ to hear his name called up.

“To win this year and put Senior Inter-Service Chef to bed is good,” Wilson said.

“Now I am focusing on the next big challenge – National Chef of The Year.”

