Spaniard is named as deadly machete attacker who killed a teenage boy and injured four others during rampage in London

THE perpetrator of a horrific sword rampage in north London which saw a 14-year-old boy hacked to death has been named as a Spanish national.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, who nearly cut off a policewoman’s arm and seriously wounded three more people in Hainault, is a dual Spanish and Brazilian national.

Arduini, of Newham, east London, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

The horror episode began on Tuesday morning when Arduini, reportedly clad in a yellow hoodie, drove his van into a 33-year-old man and then rammed it into a the front room of a house.

Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, 36, of dual Spanish and Brazilian nationality, has been named as the London sword killer

The man sustained injuries to his neck during the attack. The rampage continued when a second victim, 35, was slashed on his arm inside another house.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed in the rampage

Tragically teenager Daniel Anjorin, who had headphones in and was oblivious to the carnage taking place, was fatally attacked while he walked to school.

Officers arrived at the scene within 12 minutes of the initial emergency call just before 7am and finally managed to subdue Arduini a long 22 minutes later.

The first police on the scene were equipped with just pepper spray against a man wielding a sword, while later officers eventually took him down with Tasers.

In the process, two female officers were gravely wounded.

Little is yet known about Arudini or the motivations for his crazed attacks.