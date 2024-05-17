17 May, 2024 @ 14:40
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 May, 2024 @ 11:35
··
1 min read

Marbella ‘thief’ who ‘stole 33 bikes’ is arrested after huge haul is discovered in a ‘finca’ in San Pedro de Alcantara

by
Stolen bicycles located in San Pedro de Alcantara
Policia Nacional

HAVE you recently had your bike stolen in Marbella? Then the Policia Nacional would like you to stop by the police station in the city and see if you can recognise your two-wheeled transport. 

That’s the call that has been put out by the local cops, after they managed to recover more than 30 bikes that had been stolen there, as well as three scooters. 

The police launched an operation they dubbed ‘Giro’, after there were a series of bike thefts using tools to break chains or padlocks.

The swiped goods included an electric bicycle with a value of around €3,000, which was taken from an area close to a shopping mall in Puerto Banus. 

Read more: Huge haul of counterfeit art including 15 Salvador Dali fakes is discovered in Spain’s Valencia

Stolen bicycles located in San Pedro de Alcantara
Stolen bicycles located in San Pedro de Alcantara. Credit: Policia Nacional

The trail led the police to a finca in San Pedro de Alcantara, in an area where containers are rented out as storage units.

The officers discovered the electric bicycle, as well as another 32 bikes and three electric scooters. The value of the stolen goods is estimated at more than €30,000. 

So far one man has been arrested in the operation, and will face charges of theft and handling stolen goods, among other offences.

The Marbella police have invited anyone who thinks their bike may be among the haul to come to the Marbella station ( Av. Arias de Velasco, 25) at any time from 8am to 10pm. 

You will need to take a police report about the theft or a receipt or other purchase document proving your ownership of the bike. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

‘His eyes bored into my skull’: Irish former expat picks out Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner as her rapist as she tells court he wore women’s tights and underwear during horror attack

Next Story

‘This is fascism!’: British expat fury after anti-tourism activists in Spain demand a ‘list of foreign residents’ who are ‘alien’ to local culture

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Gibraltar post-Brexit deal hopes dashed in latest summit: Spanish FM says there are ‘no insurmountable obstacles’ but Andalucia blames ‘tax haven’ Gibraltar for ‘degrading’ the Campo’s economy

THE latest round of talks in Brussels to resolve the

Urgent appeal: Irish expat in her 70s is forced to give up animal sanctuary on Spain’s Costa del Sol after cancer diagnosis – and needs help to foster 80 dogs 

AN expat-owned dog rescue ‘desperately needs’ help after the owner