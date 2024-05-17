Marbella ‘thief’ who ‘stole 33 bikes’ is arrested after huge haul is discovered in a ‘finca’ in San Pedro de Alcantara

HAVE you recently had your bike stolen in Marbella? Then the Policia Nacional would like you to stop by the police station in the city and see if you can recognise your two-wheeled transport.

That’s the call that has been put out by the local cops, after they managed to recover more than 30 bikes that had been stolen there, as well as three scooters.

The police launched an operation they dubbed ‘Giro’, after there were a series of bike thefts using tools to break chains or padlocks.

The swiped goods included an electric bicycle with a value of around €3,000, which was taken from an area close to a shopping mall in Puerto Banus.

Stolen bicycles located in San Pedro de Alcantara. Credit: Policia Nacional

The trail led the police to a finca in San Pedro de Alcantara, in an area where containers are rented out as storage units.

The officers discovered the electric bicycle, as well as another 32 bikes and three electric scooters. The value of the stolen goods is estimated at more than €30,000.

So far one man has been arrested in the operation, and will face charges of theft and handling stolen goods, among other offences.

The Marbella police have invited anyone who thinks their bike may be among the haul to come to the Marbella station ( Av. Arias de Velasco, 25) at any time from 8am to 10pm.

You will need to take a police report about the theft or a receipt or other purchase document proving your ownership of the bike.