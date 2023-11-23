THE festive season will kick off in Andalucia this weekend as cities across the region switch on their Christmas lights.

The smell of chestnuts in the streets, advent calendars on sale and children preparing for the arrival of the three kings, Christmas is well and truly coming to Spain.

There’s nothing more festive than taking a stroll and admiring the latest festive lights, but when will Andalucia see the big switch on?

Malaga

The Costa del Sol city will turn on their famous light display this Friday, November 24 at 7pm.

Malaga is known for its stunning light displays. Photo: CordonPress

They’ll kick off the festive season with a huge light show on Calle Larios and afterwards, punters can wander the streets to admire the various Christmas trees and nativity scenes scattered throughout the city.

Huelva

This coastal city will also switch on their lights on November 24, a new eco friendly initiative will see LED lights strewn throughout 150 streets in the centre. Highlights include the Plaza de Monjas and Gran Via.

Cadiz

Although Cadiz will turn on its lights at 7:30pm on Friday, November 24, we know little else of the secretive event.

The mayor of Cadiz, Bruno Garcia, is keeping details of the spectacular under wraps in an attempt to drum up anticipation.

City officials have been criticised in the past for their festive faux pas. But this year, the mayor says: “We’ll do something special: shows, concerts…something.”

Cordoba

Cordoba is normally known for its flowers, but this year its hoping to improve its winter attractions. Photo: Ayuntamiento de Cordoba/Facebook

On Friday, December 1, the city of patios will become a Christmas paradise. Vying to compete with popular festive getaways like Malaga, Vigo and Madrid, the city will hold a special light show covering the whole of Calle de Cruz Conde.

Almeria

The Plaza de las Velas will play host to a spectacular air show on December 1 to kick off Almeria’s festivities. From 7pm, the streets will be illuminated by 1.3 million LED lights, 171 arches and four trees.

Granada

Granada’s looks enchanting at Christmas. Photo: CordonPress

One of Andalucia’s chillier cities during the winter, Granada will turn on their Christmas lights on Saturday, December 2. The lights will remain switched on until January 6th. The area is also home to Spain’s tallest Christmas tree at La Nevada shopping centre, measuring 57 metres tall.

Sevilla

Also turning their lights on this Saturday, December 2, Sevilla will be immersed in a ‘huge Christmas event with music and a show’.

The city will decorate a whopping 287 streets and plazas with festive lights, including the iconic Avenida de la Constitucion.

Jaen

Mayor Augustin Gonzalez will turn on Jaen’s Christmas decorations on Saturday, December 2 after the huge festive spectacle was delayed multiple times due to its scale. This year, authorities have installed 1.5 million LED lights, 911 arches and 4,360 garlands.

READ MORE: