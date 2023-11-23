A NEW driving licence is set to allow 16-year-olds to drive thanks to an eco-friendly loophole.

The B1 permit will allow teenagers to drive, as long as it’s in an electric car.

According to Pere Navarro, director the General Traffic Division, teens will be able to drive four and three wheeled vehicles under 400 kg as part of the new scheme.

The vehicles, known as ‘ECO’ by authorities, cannot exceed 90 km/h and 15kW.

They are usually electric and the new licence is believed to be an attempt to push eco-friendly vehicles.

The cars can also access low emissions zones without restrictions.

The zones are set to be imposed in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants from 2024.

Italy, Germany and Portugal have already implemented similar measures with great success.

In Germany, accidents have reduced by 22% and infractions by 20% according to the Federal Ministry for Transport and Infrastructure.

Spanish teens can already drive a 125cc motorbike and agricultural vehicles.

Meanwhile, 15-year-olds can also drive 49 cc mopeds under an AM licence, colloquially known as a ‘car without a licence’.

READ MORE: