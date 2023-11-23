THIS is the moment a pack of wild boars were spotted roaming around the Guadalmina Alta neighbourhood in Marbella.

Video shared online shows at least two adults and two babies sniffing out the trees and shrubbery by the Hotel Barcelo.

Boars are native to Spain but are found on every continent except Antarctica, as many environments are suitable for them.

They live in forests, grasslands, wetlands, but have increasingly begun venturing onto beaches and into urban environments.

Animal rights group say this is because their natural habitats are being increasingly built and encroached upon on by developers and a growing number of tourists.

While they may appear cute to the naked eye, they can be quite dangerous.

Not only are they aggressive, especially when travelling with babies, but they can also carry diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis E, and influenza A.

It comes after a video shared on Instagram earlier this month showed a pet husky with a huge gash in its neck.

A dog was allegedly attacked by boars in Marbella earlier this month (CREDIT: Instagram)

The owner claimed it had been attacked by a pack of wild boars near the Campo de Golf El Soto in Marbella.

After a slew of sightings this summer in public spaces, the Junta de Andalucia introduced vowed to bring in exceptional measures to control the population and curb their intrusion into urban environments – although a detailed plan has yet to be made public.

