FIVE teenage boys have been interned in juvenile centres after being arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Dolores.

The Guardia Civil arrested the teens- aged between 15 and 17- on Monday after the victim filed a complaint on November 10.

The boys claimed the girl consented to having sex, but minors aged under 16 cannot give such permission resulting in the youths being charged with sexual assault.

The victim admitted to drinking alcohol and told the Guardia at their Dolores barracks that she knew some of the assailants.

It’s believed that one of the teens made a recording of what happened on his mobile phone which has been seized for examination.

Alicante’s Juvenile Court agreed to the Prosecutor’s Office request on Wednesday that boys be remanded into custody at youth detention centres across the Valencia region.

It’s the second group rape investigation involving minors in the south of Alicante province within two months.

In September, eight underage teenage boys were arrested in Crevillente for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for five consecutive days.

