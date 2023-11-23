The world’s number-one ranked tennis player, Novak Djokovic, arrived in Spain this week ahead of the Davis Cup finals in Malaga. Speaking on Wednesday, he revealed just why he is such a fan of the country’s Costa del Sol, where he says he ‘feels like he is at home’.

“I love coming to Malaga and Andalusia,” he told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday. “It’s one of the most beautiful places in the world, the climate is ideal, the people are really nice, the food is good… It has a different energy from that of Madrid, Barcelona and other areas of Spain.”

It was in Marbella that the tennis star spent the pandemic, in a large mansion in the Sierra Blanca – one of Spain’s most exclusive areas.

He fell in love with the €10 million house he was renting, and ended up buying it. He was able to train there thanks to a court that was built inside his home, according to sports paper Marca.

Tennis number-one Novak Djokovic.

He will also be doing part of his upcoming pre-season training in Marbella, and in fact one of his coaches is a local: Carlos Gomez-Herrera.

Djokovic also has a residence in Monaco, and spends time in his home city of Belgrade, according to Diario Cordoba. But Marbella has now become one of his regular destinations both to train and to live.

His younger brother, Marko, also lives in Marbella and teaches at a tennis academy in the Puente Romano Beach Resort.

The appearance of Djokovic at the Serbia-Great Britain game today, at the Martin Carpena sports arena in Malaga, has seen tickets sell out. The winner of the fixture will proceed to the semifinals on Saturday, where they will play either Italy or the Netherlands.

