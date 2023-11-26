IF YOU ARE in Malaga province and you felt the earth move this weekend, don’t worry, you are not alone. Three small tremors hit the southern area of Spain on Friday and Saturday, in the space of just 24 hours.

According to data from the country’s National Geographic Institute (IGN), and reported by Diario Sur, Fuengirola, Benalmadena and Cortes de la Frontera were all hit by the mini-earthquakes over the two-day period.

The first was detected at 2.06pm on Friday in Fuengirola, with a magnitude of 1.7 on the Richter scale and occurring at ground level.

Then came a second later that evening in Benalmadena, this time at 56 kilometres under the surface and with a magnitude of 2.8. The tremor hit at 9.38pm, according to the IGN.

And finally the third was registered on Saturday in Cortes de la Frontera, at 5.06pm. On this occasion the earthquake measured 1.9 on the Richter scale and was detected 39 kilometres under the ground.

The worst earthquake on Spanish soil in recent years took place in Lorca, Murcia region back in 2011. The tremor measured 5.1 on the Richter scale and left nine people dead, after buildings collapsed and masonry fell to the ground.

