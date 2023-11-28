One of the driest autumns on record may finally come to an end this week, but the showers will be nowhere near enough to fight Andalucia’s water problems.

Several provinces throughout the region have had to introduce water restrictions, including Rincon de la Victoria, where water is switched off between 00:00 and 06:00 am.

Finally, rain is finally due from Wednesday, entering through the west in the Serrania de Ronda and Antequera.

The showers will start from midday tomorrow and slow throughout the afternoon.

By the end of the day clouds will have spread throughout the region, making Thursday even wetter.

The rain will continue until Friday with winds stretching all over Andalucia, except northern Sevilla, Cordoba and Huelva.

After midday on Friday the weather will clear, giving way to a bright and sunny weekend.

Marbella and Velez-Malaga will see highs of 23C, Ronda will remain around 16C and Antequera around 11C.

As December gets into full swing, Sunday will see temperatures drop to between three to 18C all over the region.

