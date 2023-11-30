THE ANDALUCIAN government says mobile desalination plants will be installed in parts of the region to ease water supply issues caused by the drought.

Andalucia president, Juanma Moreno, told the region’s parliament in Sevilla on Wednesday that the plant locations would be in Marbella and in the Axarquia region.

The installation of self-sufficient desalination plants, powered by solar panels, photovoltaic panels, has already been suggested by Estepona mayor, Jose Maria Garcia Urbano.

The initiative is part of a package which would become Andalucia’s fourth drought decree which is set to come into force at the start of 2024.

“The drought and health problems are keeping me awake at night,” Moreno said.

Other elements of the plan would include regional ports having a pìpeline linked to water treatment plants which would enable ships carrying up to 100,000 cubic metres of water to pump into the system.

Disused wells and boreholes would be brought back into service along with upping the use of recycled water and installing a floating water intake in La Viñuela to boost water extraction.

A more long-term solution will see grants totalling €8 million given to universities and companies to develop projects to relieve the problems caused by the drought.

“We are in an emergency situation that requires extraordinary measures,” Moreno said and held out hope that European Union funding could be used to improve water supplies.