4 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool garage - € 299,950

Finca/Country House San Juan de los Terreros, Almería 4 beds 3 baths € 299,950

This charming chalet in Jaravia, with a private plot of 600 square meters, is currently for sale and is located in the picturesque town of San Juan de los Terreros. This exceptional property offers a tranquil and relaxing atmosphere with stunning mountain views and proximity to the beach, making it a unique opportunity. Furthermore, its proximity to the golf course and the largest Geode in Europe adds a special touch to its privileged location. The property is divided into two parts, each with its own entrance and exit. In the center, a spacious patio connects both houses, creating a cozy and… See full property details