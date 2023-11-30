FEARS are growing for a missing 22-year-old who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol almost one week ago.

Adrian Fernandez was last seen in Fuengirola on November 25.

The young man suffers from mental health issues and his family are desperate to know that he is safe.

MISSING: Adrian Fernandez
Adrian has not been seen since November 25

His worried mother Caroline told the Olive Press: “He has no money, food, water or any form of identification and I’m worried of his well-being.”

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes and measures 5ft 7″ tall.

He weighs between 65 and 67kg and may have been wearing a red and black jacket when he disappeared.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact +34 631086506 or send a message via WhatsApp to ?+34 682 68 48 57?.

Puede ser una imagen de 3 personas y texto que dice "MISSING PERSON FILA HELP BRING ARA ADRIAN HOME! Last seen on Nov 25th 2023 at Calle Doctor Ochoa, Fuengirola. Name: Adrian A. Flores/ Age: 22/ Black hair/ Brown eyes/ Height 5'7/ Weight 65-68kg. 8kg. Possibly wearing Red & Black jacket. For any information please call his family at +34 631 086 506 or WhatsApp +34 682 684 857 #HELPBRINGADRIANHOME"

