FEARS are growing for a missing 22-year-old who vanished from Spain’s Costa del Sol almost one week ago.

Adrian Fernandez was last seen in Fuengirola on November 25.

The young man suffers from mental health issues and his family are desperate to know that he is safe.

MISSING: Adrian Fernandez

Adrian has not been seen since November 25

His worried mother Caroline told the Olive Press: “He has no money, food, water or any form of identification and I’m worried of his well-being.”

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes and measures 5ft 7″ tall.

He weighs between 65 and 67kg and may have been wearing a red and black jacket when he disappeared.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact +34 631086506 or send a message via WhatsApp to ?+34 682 68 48 57?.