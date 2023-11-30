TWO new flights from budget airline, EasyJet, are set to connect the UK and Mallorca next year.

Already available to book, the flights will set off from Belfast and Southampton from next spring.

For Southampton, the route to Palma airport will launch on May 2, 2024 while Belfast’s flights will start on June 24.

Flights will take off twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays throughout the summer.

The announcement is part of seven new services revealed for the Balearic Islands.

Other new routes include Montpellier, Athens, Nantes, Oporto and Prague.

The services are expected to increase seat capacity by 11,700.

On Tuesday, the airline forecast record profits for the last months of 2023 with 2.5 million passengers, an 11% increase compared to this time last year.

The increased services will also see Palma Son Sant Joan airport add a new plane to its fleet.

