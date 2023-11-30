GALE force winds could blow into Gibraltar on Friday causing their usual havoc from early in the morning until lunchtime, its government warned.

The British territory’s government that has already put out a considerable number of storm warnings this year, is asking residents to brace for a new spell of strong wind.

But it said this time there was ‘a low risk’ of isolated gusts of 75-85km/h in exposed areas between 7am and 1pm Gibraltar time on December 1.

Meteorologists predict the south-westerly winds will have a speed of 55km/h with normal gusts reaching 75km/h.

“This weather advisory is issued when there is a risk of Gale Force winds, with mean wind speeds of 34-40knots (63-74 km/h) with gusts to 43knots (80 km/h) or more,” the government said.

“Travel conditions will become difficult at times, particularly in exposed areas.”

The Met Office in Gibraltar posted on X its own warning for the high winds and associated gusts, with a prediction model in video form.

A spell of strong SW'ly winds & rain will affect #Gibraltar Fri morning with gusts of 30-40KT (55-75 km/h) expected, before easing in the afternoon.

A small risk of gusts exceeding 43KT (80 km/h), mainly in exposed areas, with a @GibraltarGov Gale Weather Advisory under review pic.twitter.com/aANO0UGNxC — Met Office Gibraltar (@MetOGibraltar) November 30, 2023

There will be patches of rain too, especially before 11am, weather prediction maps showed, which could become heavy at times.

But temperatures will remain relatively warm for this time of the year with lows of 10C and highs of 18C.

The storm front will likely affect the rest of southern Andalucia too as it passes across the region, with the Cadiz town of Tarifa likely to get the brunt of its force.

Various storms have already hit Gibraltar this year include Ciaran and Aline, bringing strong wind and torrential downpours that caused chaos around the town centre.

The former British fortress town is often severely affected by the high winds and rain that drift in from the wild Atlantic Ocean.

While easterly Levante winds might create the customary cloud over the Rock, westerly winds smash into the city centre with their full force.

They bring choppy seas and rain which can cause flooding in certain areas and small cascades along their steep steps that track their way up the Rock through the old town.

