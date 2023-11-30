MALLORCAN conservationists have bred two rare goats in danger of extinction in a triumph for local wildlife.

The species, known as ‘pitius goats’, were born on Monday, November 27.

Native to Ibiza and Formentera, there are just 200 of the species in the world, most of which are found in Mallorca.

Furry friends: baby pitius goats in Spain’s Mallorca. Photo: Joan Gaia i Mascaro

The breeding project was led by Joan Gaià i Mascaró, owner of cheese factory Formatgeria Es Collet.

As well as saving them from extinction, the businessman hopes to produce milk and cheese from the goats.

Mallorca is home to four breeding centres for the goats, which are described as ‘strong, docile and adaptable’.

