A GROUP of young Spanish vets were treated to some horsemanship training in English as part of an EU-financed programme.

The AgriNext project, led by trainer and ‘lifelong horse and donkey lover’ Paula Ledesma, saw 37 students from the Galileo Galilei Institute in Cordoba saddle up for the week-long course in natural horsemanship.

They made their journey to Chiclana de la Frontera in Cadiz for the programme, running from November 13 to 17.

Thirty seven young vets from Cordoba were trained in horsemanship in the English language

Falling under the long-winded title ‘multifunctional agriculture and livestock’, they learned how to manage a horse, how to lead a tour group through a forest and also along the beach.

They also learned how to load a horse into a ‘horse box’ and transport it to their destination.

The students reported having a fantastic time learning to manage the horses

The vets learned to ride and manage Spanish horses and smaller quarter horses, as well as mixed horses.

“It’s training in managing horses, but for me it’s training humans and horses at the same time, because the students don’t know how to manage these animals,” Ledesma told the Olive Press.

“We taught the whole course in English because the European Union operates in English, and this training course is Europe-wide,” Ledesma explained.

Paula Ledesma is a horse trainer and vet who works at he Galileo Galilei Institute in Cordoba

“We have partners in Latvia, Croatia, Ireland, et cetera, so everything has to be in one language, and that language is English.”

The project, which took place at the Galileo Galilei Institute in Cordoba, is part of an EU initiative to boost sustainable agriculture and livestock practices.

