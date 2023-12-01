RESIDENTS of Fuengirola are experiencing water problems such as low pressure and supply cuts as drought continues to ravage the Costa del Sol.

The problems come after Acosol, the local water supply company, reduced water pressure in the area because water reductions imposed in October were not being met.

In October, the Junta obligated all municipalities on the Costa del Sol to reduce water consumption by 20% due to the ongoing drought in the area.

Fuengirola was not complying with the restrictions so the company reduced the water pressure.

However, this means water supplies are much reduced or even cut off in high up areas and those without water cisterns.

Now, mayor Ana Mula has requested that the Junta rescind the water restrictions and the reduced pressure in the area to resolve water supply issues.

The problems normally occur when there is high demand such as at meal times.

Fuengirola does not have its own water supply and relies on general Costa del Sol channels.

According to studies, 80% of the area’s water is for domestic or commercial use, meaning the restrictions affect the vast majority of residents.

As a result, the mayor held an urgent meeting with Acosol advisor, Matilde Mancha and water management specialists Gestagua, this Thursday, November 30.

Gestagua is now carrying out works to fix the issues but officials are still urging Fuengirola residents to save water as much as possible.

