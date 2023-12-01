A GERMAN man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his own mother in the back.

Police received a call at around 4pm on Saturday, November 25.

They arrived to find the 61-year-old victim with the knife still in her back.

According to authorities, the woman told police her son, with initials J.J.F had attacked her after they had an argument.

The woman was taken to Malaga’s Hospital Regional in serious condition while her son was arrested.

After being remanded in custody without bail, the 22-year-old German man appeared in court this Tuesday, November 28 and is being investigated for attempted murder.

The incident occurred in Benajarafe near Axarquia in the Rio Adelfas residential area, Calle Pata Seca.

