PRESTIGIOUS travel magazine ‘Viajar’ has chosen a Malaga town as the best spot to ring in the New Year.

Celebrations on December 31 grow more and more each year, with Spaniards deciding to travel near and far for the festivities.

Despite the grandiose of Madrid’s ceremony in the Puerta del Sol, a Malaga town has achieved the sought after title of best place to spend New Years in Spain.

Although it may seem counterintuitive, it is precisely because of the lack of big nightclubs, bars and rowdy streets that Viajar chose their top destination.

Frigiliana, a picturesque town nestled in the hills outside Malaga, was selected for its tranquil atmosphere, pretty streets and surrounding nature.

Photo by Daniele Buso on Unsplash

The quiet environment is perfect to reflect on the past year and look forward to 2024.

The magazine highlighted the ‘labyrinthine’ streets covered with colourful flower pots and the area’s closeness to the Sierra Nevada National Park and the Mediterranean sea.

They also mentioned the area’s sugar cane factory, which is one of a kind in Europe.

Many restaurants in the area are offering New Year’s dinners or you could snuggle up in a local ‘Casa Rural’ with a bottle of local wine.

The full list of destinations chosen by Viajar are as follows:

Frigiliana, Málaga Trujillo, Cáceres Pastrana, Guadalajara Mogarraz, Salamanca Cosío, Cantabria Bagergue, Lleida Ansó, Huesca Cudillero, Asturias Mondoñedo, Lugo Etxalar, Navarra

READ MORE: