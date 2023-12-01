MULTIPLE people have been injured after a helicopter crashed onto a Madrid motorway.

The aircraft was taking part in the European Rotors fair on Friday when it crashed onto the M-40.

The accident happened near Campo de Nacionales, where emergency services are attending the scene.

Three people have been injured in the incident, including the two people in the helicopter and a nearby driver.

Photo: Emergencias Madrid/ X

One of the helicopter passengers has suffered a cranial injury while the other has a suspected femur fracture.

Incredibly, the driver survived with just a few light wounds caused by broken glass.

According to a spokesperson for the Madrid Emergency Services, the cause of the accident, which took place just after take off, is unknown.

The incident occurred at around 10:20am.

The yellow helicopter twisted upon impact and while one victim was able to exit the vehicle on foot, the other had to be saved by firefighters.

Emergency services are currently carrying out checks to verify there is no fuel spillage in the area.

Photo: Emergencias Madrid/ X

Some 30 people are attending the scene including health workers, two fire squads from the Ayuntamiento de Madrid and a Civilian Protection Team.

Forces are also working to remove the wreckage and while the motorway is not completely closed, there are long queues in the area.

The air safety unit of the Madrid Guardia Civil, known as Pegaso, is investigating the incident.

The fair, held at the Ifema centre, finished on Thursday after four days celebrating one of the largest helicopter events in Europe.

