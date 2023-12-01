3 bedroom Flat for sale in Barcelona city - € 620,000

Flat Barcelona, Barcelona 3 beds 2 baths € 620,000

FANTASTIC FLAT IN THE HEART OF POBLENOU AND JUST A FEW MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Flat located on a third floor, in a 2007 building, in perfect state of conservation and with parking in the same building and five minutes walking distance to the beach. The property, of 85m2, is distributed as follows: we enter the entrance hall of the flat in which we find several built-in wardrobes. It leads us to the spacious living-dining room, very bright thanks to its SW orientation and its height, from which we access to the generous balcony from which we can appreciate the fantastic views to the Rambla del… See full property details