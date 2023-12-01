GREAT Place To Work have released their 2023 edition of ‘best workplaces in Malaga’ and these are the top 13 companies.

Informed by employees, 90% of those asked said their company was an ‘excellent place to work’ and would recommend it to their friends and family.

According to the survey, the most important factors that influence worker satisfaction are:

Working environment and relationship with colleagues

Opportunities for development and training within the company

Work-life balance

Trust and autonomy given by organisation leaders

Pride in working for the business

The survey focussed on values that the teams in question said mattered to them personally.

The results are as follows:

Uptodown Technologies

100% of those asked said the multiplatform app store was an ‘excellent place to work’

Their website states: “The foundation of our business is the well-being of our team and the passion to work toward an exciting goal.”

Intellias

98% of those asked said the information technology company was an ‘excellent place to work’.

According to Great Place To Work, the business is flexible, respectful and people centered.

Novaluz Energía

97% of those asked said the energy provider was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Novaluz has great ratings across the board from employees, with 99% agreeing that they feel welcomed, are celebrated and treated well within the company.

Plytix

93% of those asked said the software company was an ‘excellent place to work’.

The company prides itself on ‘fostering a diverse environment of respect, community, flexibility and camaraderie.’

Hotelatelier

93% of those asked said the hotel group was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Great Place To Work highlighted the company’s internal development opportunities such as the ‘Leadership Skills Programme’ designed to upskill workers with workshops, training and mentoring.

Fortris

93% of those asked said the technology company was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Fortris also puts the development of their employees at the centre of their organisation, offering constant opportunities for personal and professional development.

Verisk

93% of those asked said the data analysis and technology company was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Specialising in insurance, the company puts employee well-being at the centre of their organisation, in the summer, the work day finishes early but throughout the year they offer well-being classes and intranet.

Sector Alarm

92% of those asked said the security company was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Promising to ‘work for you’, Sector Alarm provides plenty of opportunities for training and development within the company.

DKV Seguros S.A

83% of those asked said the insurance company was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Photo: DKV Seguros/ Great Place to Work

The health insurance specialist is loved by their workers for their commitment to bringing disabled people into the workplace. The company started in 2000 with Europe’s first ever call centre run only by disabled people.

Talan Consulting España

82% of those asked said the consultancy was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Focussed on ‘humanising technology’, this tech company is always striving to make Talan a better place to work through training opportunities and keen attention to equality and diversity.

Sipadan

80% of those asked said the consultancy, training and digitalisation company was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Specialising in human resources, Sipadan offers a welcoming environment, a supportive working environment and opportunities for growth.

Cervinter

The drinks company behind Estrella Galicia is a popular place to work with offices in Malaga, Estepona, Nerja, Córdoba and Algeciras.

Version 1 Technology Spain

80% of those asked said the technology company was an ‘excellent place to work’.

Working with tech giants like Microsoft could put employees under a lot of pressure but Version 1 looks after their staff with 88% agreeing they are treated well in their job.

