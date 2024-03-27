VIEWERS have been left with goosebumps after Netflix drops the trailer for highly-anticipated mini-series ‘El Caso Asunta’ (The Asunta Case), a retelling of a historic Spanish murder trial.

**Spoilers ahead**

The six-part series tells the story of Asunta Basterra, a 12-year-old girl who was murdered in 2013.

The case that rocked Spain saw the Chinese-born girl’s adoptive parents tried for her murder.

Asunta’s body was found in A Coruña, Galicia just days before her 13th birthday, having ingested 27 sedative pills.

The coroner ruled the ‘gifted’ girl died of asphyxiation, prompting suspicion of her mother, Rosario Porto Ortega and father, Alfonso Basterra Camporro.

"Éramos una familia normal". Candela Peña es Rosario Porto y Tristán Ulloa es Alfonso Basterra en #ElCasoAsunta, la miniserie basada en hechos reales. El 26 de abril, solo en Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PhB0fcBB6G — Netflix España (@NetflixES) March 26, 2024

Despite being convicted of murder in 2015, Rosario maintained her and her ex-husband’s innocence until her death in 2020.

In the trailer, Candela Peña, who stars as Rosario Porto says: “My mother taught me that if you don’t say anything, it’s as if nothing happened.”

The chilling series retells all the most important moments of the case, including when Asunta is reported missing and when investigators begin to suspect the couple.

Social media users have praised the trailer, saying ‘you can’t tell if they’re acting or the real people’ and ‘that’s how it’s done, bravo Netflix’.

The story has already been subject to a four-part documentary titled, El Caso Asunta: Operación Nenufar, still available on Netflix.