CAMPAIGNERS against deadly drug Nolotil are calling on victims to join their legal case as they sue Spanish authorities.

Cristina has been working tirelessly to save lives lost to Nolotil. Photo: ADAF

Patient advocate group, The Association of Drug Affected Patients (ADAF) has filed a lawsuit against the Spanish Ministry of Health for failing to protect people against the potentially life-threatening effects of Nolotil.

Led by campaigner Cristina del Campo, the case was filed on Monday, November 14.

Now, five months later, campaigners are asking victims of the drug to authorise the group to represent them legally in the case.

They are suing the Ministry of Health and Medicine Agency (AEMPS), as they claim the directive issued by the Spanish government in 2018 is not being followed.

The directive limited to administration of the drug to prescription only, following a comprehensive analysis of the patient’s background.

It was also recommended Nolotil should only be given to patients who could be frequently monitored for a common, sometimes lethal, side-effect known as agranulocytosis.

The ADAF also claims that authorities have not done enough to protect patients against the dangerous effects of Nolotil, which can include sepsis, amputations and organ failure.

They say this violates peoples’ ‘fundamental human rights’.

The group also claims that if victims allow the ADAF to represent them in the case against the government it will help authorities ‘see the impact of the drug’.

They are not seeking any financial damages.

Cristina said: “The government seems to think we don’t have the supporters or the cases.

“We need to complete this technical-legal bit to ensure that government authorities will comply with their legal obligations and revise how Nolotil is administered and prescribed.”

She is urging victims to show they are happy to be represented by filling out a form, available upon emailing Cristina cristina@adafspain.org.

The campaigner also emphasised the importance of sending any information clearly by sending scans of documents and using their full names.

The deadline to add your case is tomorrow, Friday, March 29.

