STORM Nelson has taken two lives in northern Spain as it continues to batter the country with rain and strong winds.

The two victims died this Thursday in the Asturian municipalities of Muros de Nalon and Cudillero.

According to the Asturian Emergency Services, local fire and rescue services used a helicopter to recover the dead body of a man in the San Esteban river in Muros del Nalon.

It is believed the man had fallen in the sea at the jetty due to strong winds.

The body was removed using a crane and 30 metres of cable.

Guardia Civil agents then took over the movement of the deceased man’s body.

Emergency services received a call at 13:00 pm that day, when the man had just fallen into the sea.

Despite attempts to save the man, he was found already deceased.

Just before this incident, at 12:59 pm, emergency services had received another call from Cudillero port.

In this case, the woman had fallen into the sea and was being repeatedly hit into rocks.

Luckily, onlookers soon informed emergency workers the woman had been rescued by a small boat and taken to the port.

However, the woman had fallen unconscious and people were trying to reanimate her using first aid.

The Local Emergency Medical Attention Service (SAMU), soon sent paramedics to the area with an ambulance.

Unfortunately, after spending an hour attempting to reanimate the woman, they could do nothing to save her and they confirmed her passing.

Authorities have urged people to avoid any areas such as jetties, ports and coastal paths, where they risk being pushed into the sea by strong winds.

