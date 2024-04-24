Wife of Spain’s Socialist PM Pedro Sanchez is being investigated for alleged ‘influence peddling’

A MADRID judge is investigating the wife of Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, for the crimes of influence peddling and corruption in business.

The complaint against Begoña Gomez has been filed by the Manos Limpias(Clean Hands) trade union representing public service employees.

Since being formed in 1995, Manos Limpias has built up a reputation for filing complaints and legal challenges over the behaviour of politicians and public servants that work for them.

HAPPY COUPLE

In its complaint over Gomez, Manos Limpias says that she had a friendship with a businessman- Carlos Barrabes- who received government contracts.

His consulting firm- in a temporary merger with another firm- was awarded contracts in 2020 and 2021 by the public entity Red.es that looks to enhance employment within the digital sector.

Carlos Barrabes got the express backing of Begoña Gomez, who wrote a letter endorsing her support for the company.

Gomez is co-director of the Master’s Degree in Competitive Social Transformation at the Complutense University of Madrid, which is promoted by Barrabes.

CARLOS BARRABES

The letter sent by Gomez said: “The management of the Master’s Degree is aware of the initiative of Barrabes and The Valley, promoted by Red.es and ESF (European Social Fund).”

“By means of this letter, we express our support for this programme, which seeks to find, train and incorporate unemployed young people into the digital market,” it continued.

Barrabes’ consultancy was subsequently awarded the contract and gained the highest ratings during the assessment procedure.

Begoña Gomez’s activities have also been called into question by her relationship with Spanish tourist group Globalia, which has sponsored her career, and which got over €600 million of public money to rescue its then-struggling airline, Air Europa.

Manos Limpias has asked the Madrid investigating court to summon Gomez to testify and that statements be taken from several witnesses and that documentation on public contracts be collected.

The announcement of the court probe was raised in Congress and mentioned by Gomez’s husband, Pedro Sanchez in response to a question about the confidence he has in the Spanish judicial system.

“Even on a day like today, yes, I still believe in it,” stated Sanchez.