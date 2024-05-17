17 May, 2024 @ 14:45
17 May, 2024 @ 08:55
1 min read

Fun-filled family brunch in Marbella launches at Jack’s Smokehouse TOMORROW – featuring face painting, slime making, competitions and more

THE hugely popular Jack’s Smokehouse in Puerto Banus is hosting its first ever family brunch tomorrow.

Between 12pm and 2pm on Saturday, gather your loved ones for a delightful day out on the frontline of Puerto Banus with stunning views of the port.

Enjoy a sharing menu featuring Jack’s classic dishes, accompanied by lively entertainment from a DJ. 

There’s plenty for the kids to enjoy too, including face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling, and various arts and crafts like crown making. 

Jack’s Smokehouse in Puerto Banus

They can also get creative at the Mad Labs with slime making and engage in fun competitions.

Plus, there will be singing and dancing to keep everyone entertained.

Don’t miss out on a fun-filled day for the whole family.

To find out more or make a reservation, visit the Jack's Smokehouse website

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

