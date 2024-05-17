17 May, 2024 @ 14:40
17 May, 2024 @ 10:00
·
1 min read

‘WTF?’: Roundabout design in Malaga’s Coin which can only be seen from above is mocked by British expats – after its construction added to traffic woes for weeks

by

A BRAND new roundabout which took weeks to construct and added to local traffic woes has been branded ‘underwhelming’.

The structure, in Coin, Malaga, consists of a series of terracota-coloured walls, which from above spell out the name of the town.

However that is lost on drivers and cyclists passing by at eye level, a fact that has brought much criticism on social media.

It comes after an expat shared a photo of the roundabout on Facebook, saying it could ‘only be seen from the air’, before branding it ‘strange’.

The new roundabout in Coin (CREDIT: Facebook)
The new roundabout in Coin from a pedestrian point of view (COPYRIGHT Olive Press Spain)

Another Brit commented: “Why do they waste money to stuff like this? Ridiculous.”

One wrote: “Crazy… we wait for the first car to drive through it,” to which a Brit responded: “That already happened a few days after building the roundabout… that’s why LED lighting was added to the perimeter.”

Others joked that it was ‘for the aliens or birds’ to enjoy.

One British expat told the Olive Press: “It’s pretty underwhelming to say the least but you have to laugh as it’s rather bloody typical.

“They were building for weeks, which did not help the already terrible traffic.

“I’m hoping they will fill it flowers or something so that drivers will at least notice it!”

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

