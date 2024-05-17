17 May, 2024 @ 14:40
Argentina’s Javier Milei to visit Spain: Controversial leader will attend event hosted by far-right Vox party

ARGENTINE president Javier Milei arrived in Spain on Friday for a three-day visit which will see him take part in a European election campaign launch event for the far-right Vox Party.

The controversial Donald Trump-style politician- elected last December- will speak at Madrid’s Palacio de Vistalegre on Sunday.

Other leaders attending the rally include Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Victor Orban, as well as former French presidential candidate, Marinne le Pen.

MILEI & VOX LEADER, SANTIAGO ABASCAL

On Saturday, Milei will meet with Vox leader, Santiago Abascal, and will also talk with Spanish businessmen who have investments in Argentina.

Milei’s trip includes no planned contact with the Spanish government following a diplomatic spat a fortnight ago when Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, suggested he had ‘ingested some form of substance’.

The President’s Office criticised the Sanchez government for having ‘more important problems to deal with, such as the corruption accusations levelled on his wife.”

Javier Milei founded the La Libertad Avanza political party in 2021 and has maintained contact with Vox, and the former economist visited Spain two years ago to take part in a Vox event.

Santiago Abascul was one of Milei’s main foreign guests in Buenos Aires when he won power and also for his inauguration as president.

Abascul captioned a photo he had taken with Milei with the line: “Irrevocably united in the cultural and political battle for freedom and against leftist ruin.”

The Argentine president is likely to meet Spanish government figures in the third week of June, when he returns to the country.

