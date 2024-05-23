Lobster mobile network ‘goes down’ affecting thousands of British expats in Spain

BRITISH expats are reporting a mass outage on the Lobster mobile network, potentially affecting thousands of customers in Spain.

One customer of the mobile network, which provides an English language service for SIM cards in Spain, told the Olive Press this morning that he had no coverage on his mobile phone despite having an up-to-date SIM plan.

He said: “My dad is at home with Parkinson’s and I have four children and need a working mobile. It’s been going on for hours and I have tried various methods to try and get it working including switching airplane mode on and off on my phone”.

Speaking on local community Facebook pages, fellow expats have confirmed similar issues.

However, without any connection to a mobile network, customers are struggling to get in contact with the company’s support services.

The company claims to be Spain’s only all-English-language mobile service.

“There doesn’t appear to be a generalised message on their Facebook page or website and I imagine shortly if this isn’t sorted or something is explained they may have a lot of disgruntled customers on their hands. Also it is an issue as some people may not even be able to reach emergency services if they need to”, added the customer.

“Hopefully it won’t be a very long enduring issue as I fear for those who perhaps live alone with a disability or like me have children and a poorly parent”.

When contacting Lobster on Facebook Messenger, customers receive an automated response asking them to call the company if the issue is urgent – however, with no mobile network, customers cannot do this.

On their website, Lobster describes themselves as ‘Spain’s only all-English mobile service’ which is ‘SIM-only and super-easy to use’.

The Olive Press has requested Lobster for a comment.