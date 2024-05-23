WATCH: Moment Ryanair passenger heading to Malaga snaps off the wheels of his suitcase so it fits in the hand luggage tester

A RYANAIR passenger has gone viral after snapping off the wheels on his suitcase to fit it into the hand luggage tester en route to Malaga airport.

Budget airline Ryanair are famous for their scrupulous luggage policies, extra charges and extortionate food prices.

There are thousands of videos on social media showing you how to ‘hack’ the system and evade surplus luggage costs.

People don layer after layer of clothes, pretend to be pregnant and use fake duty free bags, all to bring that bit more on their holidays.

READ MORE: Drunk British passengers consume airport booze and perform sex acts in front on children on Ryanair flight to Spain’s Canary Islands

‘Go on!’ shouted fellow passengers as the man ripped his suitcase apart.

Photo: Ceciarmy/X

But one trick no one had thought of yet was ripping the wheels off their suitcase so that it fit in the luggage sizer.

That is, until Monday, May 20.

In a video uploaded to X (Twitter), a man was shown breaking his suitcase after being told he would have to pay a €70 fee to check his bag in.

Un chico le rompe las ruedas a su maleta para no tener que facturarla con Ryanair y se ahorra 70€ pic.twitter.com/EK8YOAP9JF — ceciarmy (@ceciarmy) May 20, 2024

The caption reads: “When Ryanair tell you you have to check you bag in…The Malagan automatically.’

Other passengers on the Palma to Malaga flight cheers the young man on as he deconstructs his luggage.

As he rips off the last wheel, the crowd breaks out into applause as the person filming says: “Now we’re going to Malaga!”.

READ MORE: Are sunbed wars kicking off in Spain? Tourists in Benidorm are branded ‘selfish’ for laying on stacks of chairs by a hotel pool

The man pushes the suitcase into the tester as staff look on in shock, seemingly unsure of how to respond as the filmer says ‘it’s gone in!’ prompting more applause from the crowd.

Ryanair staff looked on incredulously, before scanning his ticket and letting him board the flight, no extra fees paid.

The budget airline’s current policy states passengers can carry hand luggage of 40 x 20 x 25 cm, designed to fit under the seat.

Alternatively, you can pay for a ‘cabin bag’, which goes above your seat, or checked baggage.

In the video, the man’s bag was too large for an under the seat bag, so he was ordered to pay for check in baggage worth 70 euros.