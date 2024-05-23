Serial killer who murdered British and German tourists in southern Spain is being investigated over a missing woman on the Costa Blanca 

A SERIAL killer has been linked to the disappearance of a woman in Valencia province last summer.

Jose Jurado Montilla, or Dinamita Montilla, as he calls himself on TikTok, was sentenced to 123 years behind bars after he was convicted for four murders in Malaga province between 1985 and 1987.

He was arrested last week in Extremadura in connection with a two-year-old killing.

MISSING ESTER ESTEPA

Now it has been revealed that Jose Jurado is being investigated over the disappearance of a Sevilla woman in Gandia.

Ester Estepa, 42, was last seen in the Valencia area town in August 2023 and a photograph of her with Jurado and another man taken two days before she vanished has been made public.

Ester’s family says that Jurado, 62, was one of the last people to see her alive and he even contacted them via a WhatsApp video call to check on the police investigation a few days after they filed a missing person report with the Policia Nacional.

He told Ester’s mother, Pepa, that he was with her in August and that she was a ‘very trusting daughter’ and a ‘lovely person’.

JURADO ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Jurado allegedly contacted Pepa several times to see if she had been found and even posted an appeal on social media.

His 123-year jail term was for four killings including two tourists, a Brit and a German, who were found with gunshot and stab wounds during a camping trip in El Chorro in May 1987.

He was also convicted of killing Antonio Paniagua, 46, whose semi-charred body was found in a finca in Campanillas in March of the same year.

His fourth victim, and the only one he admitted to, was a 57-year-old resident of Puerto de la Torre, whose body was found in November 1985 inside his farmhouse in Almogia.

He was also killed by a shotgun before his corpse was covered with sacks.

Despite his lengthy sentence, Jurado, aka El Titi, was released in December 2013 due to a controversial ruling by the European Court in Strasbourg, which saw him let out two years early.

In Spain, the maximum sentence for murder is 30 years.