23 May, 2024 @ 18:05
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 May, 2024 @ 11:39
·
1 min read

Serial killer who murdered British and German tourists in southern Spain is being investigated over a missing woman on the Costa Blanca 

by
Serial killer who murdered British and German tourists in southern Spain is being investigated over a missing woman on the Costa Blanca

A SERIAL killer has been linked to the disappearance of a woman in Valencia province last summer.

Jose Jurado Montilla, or Dinamita Montilla, as he calls himself on TikTok, was sentenced to 123 years behind bars after he was convicted for four murders in Malaga province between 1985 and 1987.

He was arrested last week in Extremadura in connection with a two-year-old killing.

READ MORE:

MISSING ESTER ESTEPA

Now it has been revealed that Jose Jurado is being investigated over the disappearance of a Sevilla woman in Gandia.

Ester Estepa, 42, was last seen in the Valencia area town in August 2023 and a photograph of her with Jurado and another man taken two days before she vanished has been made public.

Ester’s family says that Jurado, 62, was one of the last people to see her alive and he even contacted them via a WhatsApp video call to check on the police investigation a few days after they filed a missing person report with the Policia Nacional.

He told Ester’s mother, Pepa, that he was with her in August and that she was a ‘very trusting daughter’ and a ‘lovely person’.

JURADO ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Jurado allegedly contacted Pepa several times to see if she had been found and even posted an appeal on social media.

His 123-year jail term was for four killings including two tourists, a Brit and a German, who were found with gunshot and stab wounds during a camping trip in El Chorro in May 1987.

He was also convicted of killing Antonio Paniagua, 46, whose semi-charred body was found in a finca in Campanillas in March of the same year. 

His fourth victim, and the only one he admitted to, was a 57-year-old resident of Puerto de la Torre, whose body was found in November 1985 inside his farmhouse in Almogia. 

He was also killed by a shotgun before his corpse was covered with sacks. 

Despite his lengthy sentence, Jurado, aka El Titi, was released in December 2013 due to a controversial ruling by the European Court in Strasbourg, which saw him let out two years early.

In Spain, the maximum sentence for murder is 30 years. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

WATCH: Moment Ryanair passenger heading to Malaga snaps off the wheels of his suitcase so it fits in the hand luggage tester

British expat, 23, who ‘stabbed a man and sliced his femoral artery during a brawl in Benalmadena’ is held in prison for ‘attempted murder’
Next Story

British expat, 23, who ‘stabbed a man and sliced his femoral artery during a brawl in Benalmadena’ is held in prison for ‘attempted murder’

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Hit and run driver with extensive criminal record including hate offences, turns himself in four days after running over a boy on a pedestrian crossing in Spain's Valencia

Hit and run suspect with extensive criminal record surrenders- four days after young boy is seriously injured on pedestrian crossing in Spain’s Valencia

A MOTORIST sought after a boy was run over on
Police recover Francis Bacon painting worth €5 million stolen from Madrid home in 2015

Police recover Francis Bacon painting worth €5 million stolen from Madrid home in 2015

THE Policia Nacional has recovered the fourth of five paintings