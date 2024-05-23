23 May, 2024 @ 18:04
23 May, 2024 @ 12:33
British expat, 23, who ‘stabbed a man and sliced his femoral artery during a brawl in Benalmadena’ is held in prison for ‘attempted murder’

PLAZA SOLYMAR

A BRITISH man is being held in prison for allegedly trying to stab a man to death in Benalmadena.

The Policia Nacional said the 23-year-old Brit has a history of committing violent crimes.

The incident happened last Thursday at around 7.00am in Benalmadena’s Plaza Solymar which is full of all-night bars.

BRIT ARREST(Policia Nacional image)

A fight broke out between the Brit and another man- also aged 23, with police patrols finding the victim with several stab wounds and a dressing on a leg.

There was no sign of the alleged aggressor.

The victim was taken to hospital in Malaga in a critical condition after suffering cuts to his femoral vein and part of the femoral artery of his right leg.

He lost a large amount of blood in the attack and police said that though he is now out of danger, its not known what long-term damage has been caused to his leg.

Policia Nacional officers focused their search for the attacker on a ‘young English-speaking’ man after learning his name and discovering that he was a British citizen living in Benalmadena.

He was arrested as he was leaving his home and clothes that he was wearing at the time of the assault were seized during a house search.

The British national faces a charge of attempted murder after appearing before a Torremolinos court.

Alex Trelinski

